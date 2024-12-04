Delhi-NCR remains most polluted cities in India despite different measures taken to mitigate it

However, the decision support system reported that there were no impacts of GRAP as pollution levels from vehicles were similar to non-GRAP periods raising concerns about the effectiveness of GRAP implementation.

According to the analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) found that November saw increasing pollution in the country, with 159 cities (out of 268 cities) breaching PM2.5 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 60 µg/m³. Moreover, only one city (Aizawl) complied with the World Health Organization’s standard of 15 µg/m³.

The November PM2.5 average was 2.2 times higher than October’s 111 µg/m³. Delhi recorded 20 days in the ‘Very Poor’ (121-250 µg/m³) category and 10 days in the ‘Severe’ (>250 µg/m³) category.