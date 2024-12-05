AAP MLAs protest over law and order in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the rising number of crimes in the national capital, the Delhi Assembly witnessed a protest on Wednesday as AAP MLAs took centre stage, condemning the state of law and order in the city.

Chanting slogans against the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AAP MLAs reached the well of the House before taking their agitation outside the assembly premises.

Wielding placards with pointed messages, the ruling party MLAs demanded accountability from the Union minister.

Chief Minister Atishi expressed concern over an incident that occurred in Delhi on Wednesday morning, where three members of a family were brutally murdered in Neb Sarai.

She said, “This is not the first instance of rising crime in Delhi. Today, no matter where you go in the city, gunshots can be heard, people are being openly stabbed to death, and drugs are being sold.”