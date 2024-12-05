AAP MLAs protest over law and order in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the rising number of crimes in the national capital, the Delhi Assembly witnessed a protest on Wednesday as AAP MLAs took centre stage, condemning the state of law and order in the city.
Chanting slogans against the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AAP MLAs reached the well of the House before taking their agitation outside the assembly premises.
Wielding placards with pointed messages, the ruling party MLAs demanded accountability from the Union minister.
Chief Minister Atishi expressed concern over an incident that occurred in Delhi on Wednesday morning, where three members of a family were brutally murdered in Neb Sarai.
She said, “This is not the first instance of rising crime in Delhi. Today, no matter where you go in the city, gunshots can be heard, people are being openly stabbed to death, and drugs are being sold.”
CM Atishi said that in the past two months alone, two police officers have been killed in broad daylight. Criticising the central government, she said, “The BJP-led central government has only one responsibility in Delhi: to ensure the safety of its citizens. However, it is now abundantly clear that the BJP-governed central government has completely failed to keep the people of Delhi safe.”
Meanwhile, AAP Delhi unit convener and cabinet minister Gopal Rai also alleged deterioration of law and order situation, stating that Delhi is rapidly becoming the “crime capital.”
He said, “This morning, three members of a family were killed. Not a single day passes without reports of traders being shot at, women being victimised, or murders taking place.”
“Every corner of Delhi is falling prey to crime at an alarming rate, leaving individuals feeling unsafe. Women no longer feel secure, and a sense of fear has gripped the trading community. Numerous incidents are being reported where anyone stepping out is at risk of being killed,” Rai said.