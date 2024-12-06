Delhi triple murder: Police recover murder weapon

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the murder weapon, an army knife, which was used by a 20-year-old man to murder his entire family of three people in southwest Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. Apart from the knife, the police also recovered the blood-stained clothes from a nearby forest which were worn by the accused, said officials.
Twenty-year-old Arjun Tanwar, a second-year BA student at Delhi University, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his parents and elder sister. Ex-armyman Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46) and their daughter Kavita (23) were found dead at their house in Deoli village on Wednesday morning.
According to the police, Tanwar did not have good relations with his parents, who he claimed favoured his sister Kavita in all aspects of life.
The police recovered his blood-stained sweatshirt and the army knife which he used for killing his parents and sister from Sanjay Van late Wednesday night. During interrogation, Tanwar told the police that he first slit his sister’s throat who was sleeping on the ground floor.
Then he went to the first floor where he found his father in a deep sleep, while his mother had already woken up and was inside the washroom. Arjun slit his father’s throat and moved on to his next target, his mother. As she came out, Arjun first smothered her and then stabbed her neck repeatedly, till she died on the spot.
Tanwar then changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped the bodies, they added.
After returning home, he tried to clean the blood spots in the washroom and other articles in the house, the officials said. Tanwar then provided a false alibi to the police, claiming he had been at the gym when the crime took place. The accused was a trained boxer. He represented Delhi in a state boxing event, where he won silver.