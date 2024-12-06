Delhi triple murder: Police recover murder weapon

The police recovered his blood-stained sweatshirt and the army knife which he used for killing his parents and sister from Sanjay Van late Wednesday night. During interrogation, Tanwar told the police that he first slit his sister’s throat who was sleeping on the ground floor.

Then he went to the first floor where he found his father in a deep sleep, while his mother had already woken up and was inside the washroom. Arjun slit his father’s throat and moved on to his next target, his mother. As she came out, Arjun first smothered her and then stabbed her neck repeatedly, till she died on the spot.

Tanwar then changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped the bodies, they added.

After returning home, he tried to clean the blood spots in the washroom and other articles in the house, the officials said. Tanwar then provided a false alibi to the police, claiming he had been at the gym when the crime took place. The accused was a trained boxer. He represented Delhi in a state boxing event, where he won silver.