Delhi freezes at 5.9 °C as cold wave grips city; AQI in 'severe' category

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital was in the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning with an AQI of 427 while the minimum temperature was 5.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Out of 35 monitoring stations, 28 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category while some breached the 450 mark, classified as 'severe plus.'

The remaining seven stations recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the Sameer app, which provides hourly data from the Central Pollution Control Board.