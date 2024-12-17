Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats for second consecutive day, probe on

NEW DELHI: Bomb threats were received by a few schools in Delhi on Tuesday, making it the second such incident this week and the fifth in nine days in the national capital, officials said.

On Monday, around 20 schools including DPS RK Puram had received threat emails.

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a bomb threat was received from Crescent Public School in Saraswati Vihar, northwest Delhi.