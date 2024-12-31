Glimpses that define Capital

The departing year was an eventful one. Our special page, Cityscape, captured the bird’s-eye view of various problems plaguing the city. Every week, we focused on a specific issue, its impact on citizens, and the available solutions.

The year began with anti-encroachment drives, highlighting the struggles of helpless people. As spring and summer arrived, Delhi, like the rest of India, was preoccupied with the Lok Sabha elections. The national capital was particularly invested, given that its then-Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was behind bars.

Our city team explored whether his release would impact the general elections in Delhi.