Kejriwal forced to announce aid for priests after our campaign: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday said that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana under pressure from the party and its Pujari Prakosht meeting, following a two-year-long campaign demanding salary allowances for priests and granthis.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief of resorting to populist measures to retain power amid mounting public dissatisfaction.

“Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader, making daily announcements to stay relevant. Wherever he goes in Delhi, people question him about failed development projects, the construction of the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ and frivolous policies like free alcohol schemes,” Sachdeva said.