Kejriwal forced to announce aid for priests after our campaign: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday said that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana under pressure from the party and its Pujari Prakosht meeting, following a two-year-long campaign demanding salary allowances for priests and granthis.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief of resorting to populist measures to retain power amid mounting public dissatisfaction.
“Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader, making daily announcements to stay relevant. Wherever he goes in Delhi, people question him about failed development projects, the construction of the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ and frivolous policies like free alcohol schemes,” Sachdeva said.
He also pointed to this year’s monsoon fatalities, where 62 people died due to waterlogging and electrocution, as evidence of the government’s failures. “In such circumstances, Kejriwal is trying to deceive the public by selling dreams yet again,” he added.
Sachdeva dismissed the recent announcement of the scheme for priests as another attempt to win public favour, comparing it to the earlier Mahila Samman Scheme. “The Pujari Prakosht has been demanding wages for priests for years through protests and sustained pressure.
Kejriwal’s announcement is not a genuine initiative but a reaction to the BJP’s efforts,” he said. He also criticised Kejriwal for providing allowances to maulvis in Delhi.