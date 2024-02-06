Delhi court allows Sisodia to visit his ailing wife

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday permitted senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, to visit his wife Seema Sisodia who is suffering from multiple sclerosis, once a week while in custody.

The last time he was granted custody parole to meet his wife was during Diwali last year.

Special judge M K Nagpal also extended the judicial custody of Sisodia till February 22 when he was produced before the court on the expiry of his remand. The judge passed the order while adjourning his bail application in excise policy-related cases filed by the CBI and the ED, slating to hear his regular bail plea in both cases on February 12.