MCD Standing Committee: Supreme Court defers hearing on Delhi Mayor's plea

Oberoi, in her plea, said that she did not want the nominated aldermen to be part of the Electoral College for MCD standing committee and its functioning.

It stated that while the judgment of the court is awaited, the functions of the Standing Committee, such as granting approval to the MCD commissioner to enter into any contract involving expenditure greater than Rs 5 crore and other budgetary issues, have come to a halt.

On May 17, 2023, a bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud reserved the verdict on a separate petition filed by the Delhi government, challenging the L-G power to nominate aldermen.

The MCD has 250 elected and 10 nominated members.The Delhi government had alleged that the L-G nominated 10 members without its aid and advice.