MLA ‘poaching’ row: No mention of FIR in notice, theatrics not good, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi Police Crime Branch’s notice to him over his allegations that the BJP was attempting to “poach” AAP MLAs has no mention of any FIR, and asserted that the country will not progress by such “theatrics”.

The Minister said those who offered bribes to the AAP MLAs are the same who “poached” the MLAs to topple the elected governments in various states and who sent the Crime Branch officers to his residence. “Is this a secret? Everyone knows it,” he said.

“They are asking for names of people who made the offer. The whole world knows that there is only one party in this country which is buying everyone. The one, who broke the government in Goa and formed its own. The one who broke Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the one who toppled the government in Karnataka, the one who tried to unseat the government in Rajasthan, and the one who sent Crime Branch officers is behind this. What is the point in asking their names? And it was simply a letter, no FIR, nothing,” added the chief minister.