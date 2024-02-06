MLA ‘poaching’ row: No mention of FIR in notice, theatrics not good, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi Police Crime Branch’s notice to him over his allegations that the BJP was attempting to “poach” AAP MLAs has no mention of any FIR, and asserted that the country will not progress by such “theatrics”.
The Minister said those who offered bribes to the AAP MLAs are the same who “poached” the MLAs to topple the elected governments in various states and who sent the Crime Branch officers to his residence. “Is this a secret? Everyone knows it,” he said.
“They are asking for names of people who made the offer. The whole world knows that there is only one party in this country which is buying everyone. The one, who broke the government in Goa and formed its own. The one who broke Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the one who toppled the government in Karnataka, the one who tried to unseat the government in Rajasthan, and the one who sent Crime Branch officers is behind this. What is the point in asking their names? And it was simply a letter, no FIR, nothing,” added the chief minister.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police officers were made to indulge in “theatrics” by their “political bosses”, which was quite “insulting” for them.
On Sunday, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch also visited Minister Atishi’s residence over the “poaching” allegations and served her a notice. Kejriwal received the notice on Saturday.
Speaking about the political situation in Jharkhand, Kejriwal pointed out that the arrest of a sitting chief minister “was not right”. Former Jharkhand Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged money-laundering case.
HC refuses to quash summons to Kejriwal
The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an accused in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video in May 2018. Retweeting a social media post carrying derogatory content will amount to defamation under Section 499 of the IPC, the bench said, refusing to quash the trial court’s order summoning Kejriwal.