Will present our stand in court on why ED summonses to Kejriwal are illegal: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said it respects the Delhi court order asking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 17 and asserted that it will present its stand on why the multiple ED summonses against him were "illegal" and part of "political conspiracy".

The party was reacting after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra summoned Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The court noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply with the summons of the investigating agency.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal earlier wrote to the Enforcement Directorate, highlighting the "illegality" of the notices and sought answers.

"But there was no reply from the ED. The ED could not prove why their summons were not illegal," she charged.

"We respect the court's summons. We will present our side on why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped five summonses," she said.