Gokulpuri metro collapse: Man who died had just returned to Delhi after daughter's engagement

NEW DELHI: Vinod Kumar Pandey, who died on Thursday when a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station here collapsed, had returned to Delhi only two days ago from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh after celebrating the engagement of his younger daughter.

The man was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated station platform on the Pink Line.

Four more people suffered injuries in the incident that took place at 11 am, according to police.

The 53-year-old deceased is survived by his wife and three children -- two daughters and a son.

Pandey hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

His family members stay in Sultanpur.

One of his daughters is married and stays with her husband in Karawal Nagar here.

On learning about the incident, Pandey's son Shivam rushed to the hospital.

"I got a call around 12 pm about the incident. I did not inform my family back home but I immediately called my brother-in-law Vikas Mishra, who works in Delhi. He reached the spot and later asked me to come to the GTB hospital. I got to know about my Papa's death after reaching there," said an inconsolable Shivam.