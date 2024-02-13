Delhi

Farmers' protest: Multiple gates at eight stations of Delhi Metro shut

Gates at these stations are shut -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road
NEW DELHI: In view of the farmers' march to the national capital, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were shut on Tuesday morning.

However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates.

Official sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities.

Many gates have been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road, a senior official said.

A gate at Khan Market metro station has also been closed on Tuesday, the official added.

Massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city during their march.

