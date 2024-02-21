Delhi man held ‘digitally captive’ for hours, bank account drained

NEW DELHI: It was an extraordinary cybercrime. Vishal Kumar (name changed), a resident of Munirka in southwest Delhi, was going about his day on December 30, 2023, when at precisely 8:43 am, his phone rang.

“Hello, is this Vishal Kumar?” the caller inquired. “Yes, who’s calling?” Vishal responded. “Mr. Vishal, your FedEx Parcel has been detained at Mumbai Customs due to illicit documents discovered within: 4 passports, 4 credit cards, 1 laptop, 4 kg of clothing, and 200 grams of MDMA,” the caller disclosed.

Vishal was taken aback, having not visited Mumbai in over a year. Inquiring about the sender’s address, he learned the packages were dispatched from Mumbai using his Aadhar card and mobile number, as per sources.

As he waited, Vishal could hear the man's voice, probably on a wireless, talking to another person and verifying Vishal's Aadhaar details. "Sir, this Aadhar card number is being used in money laundering and drug peddling cases," Vishal heard over the phone the voice of the third person who was probably speaking through a wireless.