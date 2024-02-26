Delhi CM Kejriwal: 'I should get a Nobel for running govt in tough times'

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people in Delhi to vote for INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha polls so that their voices can be heard in Parliament and inflated water bills are waived.

Speaking at a protest organised by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against inflated water bills, Kejriwal said on a lighter note that he should be given the Nobel Prize for running the government despite adverse conditions.

“The way the BJP, along with the L-G, has been troubling the people and the way I have been constantly solving all these problems is something that I deserve a Nobel Prize for. But for me, the Nobel Prize is your love and support,” he added.

Blowing the poll bugle, he urged the people to send all the 7 Lok Sabha candidates of the INDIA alliance from Delhi to Parliament.

“In the Lok Sabha elections, you should vote for INDIA bloc candidates from Delhi and send them to Parliament. This will create a protective shield around Delhi and no lieutenant governor will be able to do anything,” he said.

“I assure you that within 15 days of the Lok Sabha elections and the win of INDIA bloc candidates, your water bills will come down to zero,” he added.

He said that he visited Govindpuri in Kalkaji where people are receiving ridiculous water bills. Those living in houses as small as built on 50 square yards received inflated water bills in lakhs.

He said, “The bills are shooting up as meter readers did not go to take readings for several months during the pandemic. There are nearly 10.30 lakh to 11 lakh families in Delhi who have received wrong bills.”