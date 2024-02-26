Relief as Singhu, Tikri borders in north and west Delhi partially open

NEW DELHI: The police have partially removed the cement barricades which they had erected at the Singhu and Tikri borders in north and west Delhi to prevent the farmers protesting against the central government from entering the city.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that they have removed a portion of the barrier from Point-A to Point-B for the commuters, however, the deployment of police and paramilitary forces will continue to remain round the clock.

“Force deployment will stay in place. Vehicle movement will not be allowed for now,” the officer said.

“Commuters, those coming to Delhi and those who going from Delhi to some other places, are facing problems. We have already arranged diversions. But for those who are walking, we have arranged a pathway,” said officer.

Earlier, barricades rolled with barbed wires, cement boulders, nails on roads, and trenches were dug alongside the road near both the Singhu and Tikri borders to halt farmers proposed Delhi march.

Notably, the farmers, besides a legal guarantee of MSP, are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver and no hike in electricity tariff.