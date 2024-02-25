Farmer injured at Khanauri border: Amarinder Singh condemns 'barbaric' act by Haryana Police

CHANDIGARH: Senior BJP leader Amarinder Singh on Sunday condemned the Haryana Police for the "barbaric act of violence" against a farmer who was injured during the ongoing farm protest at the Khanauri border.

He also urged Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar to take strict action against the policemen responsible for assaulting the farmer -- Pritpal Singh -- who is currently undergoing treatment at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Amarinder Singh, the former Punjab chief minister, said on X, "I strongly condemn the barbaric act of violence committed by the Haryana Police on our young farmer Pritpal Singh."

"I urge Haryana CM @mlkhattar to take strict action against the policemen who are guilty of badly beating up an unarmed youngster who was just serving langar to people," he said.

The protesting farmers on Sunday held a seminar on the WTO agreement, with farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher telling reporters at the Shambhu border that they are demanding the agriculture sector be taken out of the World Trade Organization agreement.

On February 26, the farmers will burn effigies of the WTO and also of the Centre, he said, he added.

Farmer leaders too hit out at the Haryana Police over the injuries suffered by the farmer.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said Pritpal Singh was doing "langar seva" at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border when he was allegedly dragged by the policemen.

"He was dragged from his tractor trolley, thrashed and later admitted to a hospital in Rohtak. But we got him shifted to PGIMER at Chandigarh," he said.

Pandher said Pritpal Singh has suffered multiple injuries.