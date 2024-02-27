LG interruption row: Delhi HC reserves order on BJP MLAs plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea filed by the seven BJP MLAs against their suspension from the Delhi Assembly for interrupting Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) VK Saxena’s address on the first day of the Budget session.

While asking the parties to file short written submissions, if any, within two days, Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the high court's verdict on the plea.

The court was dealing with the petitions filed by the MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Vajpayi, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta -- who were challenging their suspension from the Assembly.

The BJP MLAs had allegedly interrupted Lt. Governor (LG) VK Saxena multiple times during his address on February 15 highlighting the achievements of the AAP government while they attacked the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation on a range of issues.

Previously, the high court had asked the privileges committee of the Assembly to hold off its proceedings against the suspended MLAs given the pendency of the matter before it.

In another early hearing, over the indefinite suspension of seven BJP MLAs, Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked them to meet the speaker after it was told that the LG had accepted their apologies.

Before the high court, MLAs' counsel submitted that they wrote a letter of apology to LG which was accepted by him, saying as legislators, his clients have no difficulty in meeting the speaker.

The counsel told the court that the issue was "politicised" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Although the court was told that it wasn't political, we felt otherwise. We wrote a letter to the LG. The LG accepted it. However, there are two developments. Political comments are being made… Political messages are floating…" the counsel submitted.