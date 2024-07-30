AAP protests at Raj Niwas, demands sacking of MCD commissioner over drain desilting

NEW DELHI: AAP MLAs and councillors held a protest outside the Raj Niwas on Monday to demand sacking of the MCD commissioner for alleged failure to issue directions for desilting drains. The protest came two days after three civil services aspirants died due to the flooding of the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar following rain last week.

Carrying placards, the protesting lawmakers demanded immediate suspension of the MCD commissioner and action against officers who did not get the drains desilted.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said, “All these officials come under the L-G. We have come to request the L-G to take action against the incompetent officials, who are not working despite the minister’s order and do not understand the principle of accountability,” he said.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak slammed the L-G for his remark that no drainage work had been done in Delhi.