Delhi

Delhi Congress holds candle-light marches for deceased civil services aspirants

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav demanded strict action against those responsible for both incidents.
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav (File photo | Express)
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress on Monday held candle-light marches at several places across the city to pray for “peace to the souls” of the three civil services aspirants who died in the flooded basement of a a coaching centre.

The marches, held in central and north Delhi, among other districts, also aimed to seek justice for another aspirant who died of electrocution in Patel Nagar area recently, according to a Congress statement.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav demanded strict action against those responsible for both incidents. He also demanded that the city government paid a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased students.

Yadav also sought the resignation of water minister Atishi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, alleging them of inaction and negligence of duty in preventing such repeated mishaps, the statement said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav
Delhi IAS students' deaths: LS MPs demand probe; Saxena meets student protestors
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav
Delhi coaching centre deaths: AAP protests outside LG Secretariat
Delhi Congress
civil services aspirants
Candle Marches
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com