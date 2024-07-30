Delhi police arrest five more in coaching institute drowning case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested five more people, including the person who drove a vehicle on the waterlogged road that damaged the gate of the Rau Coaching institute in Delhi where three civil services aspirants died by drowning, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Parvinder Singh, Saravjeet Singh, Harvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh, and the driver of the SUV -- Manoj Kataria. While Kataria’s SUV was responsible for crashing the main gate, the role of other accused is yet to be revealed.

They were later produced by the police at a local court which sent them to judicial custody till August 12.

DCP (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said the arrested persons also include the owner of the basement. “All the floors of the coaching institute had different owners. We will ensure strict action against all,” the DCP said.