Delhi police arrest five more in coaching institute drowning case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested five more people, including the person who drove a vehicle on the waterlogged road that damaged the gate of the Rau Coaching institute in Delhi where three civil services aspirants died by drowning, an official said on Monday.
The accused were identified as Parvinder Singh, Saravjeet Singh, Harvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh, and the driver of the SUV -- Manoj Kataria. While Kataria’s SUV was responsible for crashing the main gate, the role of other accused is yet to be revealed.
They were later produced by the police at a local court which sent them to judicial custody till August 12.
DCP (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said the arrested persons also include the owner of the basement. “All the floors of the coaching institute had different owners. We will ensure strict action against all,” the DCP said.
Initial investigation revealed that the coaching institute was “illegally operating” a library in the basement area. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, including culpable homicide and the owner along with institute coordinator were arrested on Sunday.
As the cops try to establish the sequence of events that led to the flooding of the basement, it has come to the fore that one SUV ‘Force Gurkha’ drove outside the coaching institute, generating strong waves on the waterlogged road, which apparently hit the gate of the institute.
“It is suspected that the car that waded through the water was one of the factors to the flooding of the coaching institute. Hence the driver has been arrested,” he said.
It was also revealed that the owner had no connections with anyone from the institute or its owners.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has written to the MCD seeking status of de-silting of drains near the coaching centre. The police have sought details if any complaint was given against the institute to the civic agency and if the complaint was given, what actions were taken by them.