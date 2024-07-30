Multiple pleas filed in Delhi High Court over coaching centre deaths

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of drowning deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to waterlogging at a Rajinder Nagar coaching center, multiple pleas have been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking justice and accountability.

One of the pleas calls for the constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the incident, probe illegal commercial constructions, and compile a report on coaching institutes operating without adhering to standard norms.

“This writ petition is being filed in public interest under Article 226 of the Constitution to bring to the court’s notice the violation of Article 21 by the respondents, and to investigate the incidents at the coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar and other similar occurrences,” the plea stated.

The plea highlights that due to significant corruption within government departments, many lives have been lost over the years. The capital has witnessed numerous tragic incidents recently, the Rajender Nagar horror being the latest.

The plea mentions the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Jal Board, and Fire Service as respondents. It condemns the negligence of the agencies, stating that despite past directives from the court to crack down on coaching centres violating safety measures, compliance has been inadequate.