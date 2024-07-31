Opposition rallies at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties comprising the INDIA bloc assembled in Jantar Mantar on Tuesday in show solidarity with AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Senior leaders of the opposition alliance took part in the demonstration in the national capital against the arrest and incarceration of Kejriwal, accusing the Centre of putting the chief minister’s health in jeopardy. The opposition alleged that Kejriwal, a patient of diabetis, is in jail only due to “political vendetta”.

Addressing the occassion, the INDIA bloc leaders attacked the Centre over alleged misuse of the investigating agencies against opposition leaders, including the chief ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand. The Opposition asserted that they are together in this fight against the “dictatorial” attitude and moves of the BJP-led Centre.

The rally was attended by NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress leader Gauav Gogoi, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghosh, besides senior AAP leaders, including Sunita Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

The AAP also organised protests at major cities across the country with party leaders and workers agitating against their leader’s arrest .