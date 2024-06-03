Halfway to Boiling

Health woes

The lethal heatwave has claimed two lives in the city. One of them, a 40-year-old man succumbed to some ‘heat-related illness’ at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The man from Bihar’s Darbhanga, working at a factory that manufactured pipe fittings, was probably engaged in physically exhausting labour. The second death, reported on May 28 from Safdarjung Hospital, was a 55-year-old man who died hours after being admitted to the emergency department. Doctors said symptoms of heatstroke were noted in both victims. The National Centre for Disease Control has identified heatstroke as a “life-threatening condition” with mortality rates up to 60%.

Meanwhile, the risk of strokes amid those vulnerable has also increased during the heatwave. According to doctors, dehydration has been identified as a significant factor contributing to heat strokes and its physical manifestations; however, its direct influence on the stroke risk remains unclear. Doctors at PSRI hospital shared that two patients, a 90-year-old male and a 78-year-old female, were recently admitted with stroke symptoms like slurred speech and arm weakness. Doctors found dehydration as a potential factor behind the strokes.

“Dehydration is the most common post-stroke complication; studies show it can lead to poor functional outcomes and increased mortality rates. Identifying and managing dehydration in stroke patients is essential for optimal care, as dehydration has been associated with unfavorable outcomes,” said Dr Bhaskar Shukla, senior neurology consultant.

Parched land

Under the reign of the scorching Sun, the national capital stares at severe water crisis; residents desperate as they chase down water tankers. Videos going ‘viral’ on social media show Okhla Phase 2 residents scrambling with empty vessels, anxiously running after water tankers. Some bypass queues, climb atop tankers with pipes to siphon whatever little they can into buckets. Similar scenes unfolded at Sanjay camp in Chanakyapuri, where empty buckets stand as sentinels guarding their owner’s place in queues.

In an effort to mitigate the crisis, the Delhi government said the Delhi Jal Board has been instructed to deploy 200 teams across the city to address improper water usage during the times of crisis. Teams have been tasked with cracking down on activities such as car-washing, tank overflows, and use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes. “These teams shall be deployed from May 30 and shall impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found wasting water and shall disconnect any illegal water connection on construction sites or commercial establishments,” the order signed by Delhi water minister Atishi said.

The government has also sought Supreme Court intervention, pleading for directions to Haryana government to release additional water to the Wazirabad barrage. The plea is set to be heard by the apex court on June 3. “Constrained to file petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in the national capital,” the Delhi government plea said.

The petition highlighted the “extraordinary and excessive surge in demand for water in the city” due to the heatwave, leading to frequent water supply cuts across the national capital. The government has implemented all possible administrative measures for optimizing, rationing, and targeting water supply, but the situation remains dire, the plea underlined, adding that, water shortage has “disrupted the daily life of the ordinary residents.” The government insists that Delhi urgently requires additional water to address the crisis, as the current measures are insufficient to meet the heightened demand caused by the severe heat.

Fire capital

With mercury levels nearing the 50°C mark, the excessive heat is leading to fire incidents, reported now on a routine basis. A major spike has been witnessed in fire-related SOS calls. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg says the department has been kept busy with more than 200 calls regarding fire incidents coming in daily; over 2,990 calls were received this year. “We are receiving more than 200 fire-related calls daily; this is the highest in the last 10 years,” Garg told us.

According to top fire officer, an increased load on electrical wires and devices during the searing summer days make them increasingly susceptible to short circuits, thereby leading to fires. “So one needs to keep checking appliances to and avoid overloading,” he said. Due to the sudden spike in SOS calls, the fire department has been stretched to its limits. Just on Wednesday, the DFS received 183 fire-related calls at 66 fire stations across the city, with 2,300 fire personnel rushing to attend to them.

As per DFS data, 55 people have lost their lives in fire-related incidents while more than 3,000 have sustained injuries in the first five months of the year.