Babycare blaze: Delhi court questions Ayurveda doctor in neonatal ICU

NEW DELHI: A court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of an on-duty doctor of a private hospital where a fire on May 25 killed seven newborns and injured five, saying no logical reason was given why despite being an ayurvedic doctor, the accused was working in the most critical ward of the neonatal care facility.

The court also denounced as “highly insensitive” the statement of the doctor that the infants were not victims of the blaze as they died due to suffocation and not burns.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand was hearing a bail plea of Dr Akash, on duty when the fire broke out at the hospital. He and the owner of the hospital, Dr Naveen Khichi, were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on May 30.

Rejecting the argument that the accused was working at the hospital as a trainee, the court said the investigation has revealed that he provided treatment and gave prescriptions to the infants.

“Despite knowing that he was entitled to practise only in Haryana as a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor as per the certificate of the Medical Council of Haryana, accused Dr Akash willingly started working in the most-sensitive zone of the hospital, the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU),” the court said.

“No logical reason has been given as to why despite being a BAMS doctor, Dr Akash was keen to learn practices of allopathic medicine and that too by working in the critical ward of the hospital,” it added.

The court trashed the argument of the doctor’s counsel that he should be lauded for his efforts to save children.