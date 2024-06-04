Despite AAP-Congress alliance, BJP leads in all 7 seats in Delhi

In West Delhi, AAP’s Mahabal Mishra stood against BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat. Mishra is a former MP from the seat while Sehrawat is a former mayor. From East Delhi BJP fielded former mayor Harsh Malhotra while AAP fielded its sitting MLA Kuldeep Kumar. From North West Delhi, BJP’s Yogendra Chandolia was up against Congress’ Udit Raj. Chandolia is a former mayor while Raj is a former MP from the same seat.

Urban voters, considered as the core voters of the BJP, have again shown confidence by supporting the BJP candidates in the city. Issues related to the national interest and G20 event also became a factor on the ground. BJP’s strategy to change six sitting MPs also helped the party to secure a decisive lead in the city.

Though the AAP and Congress are in alliance in the capital, several factors which went against them were delay in the announcement of candidates by Congress, delay in kicking off the campaign, and a lack of joint campaign and coordination between both allies. Senior AAP leaders were visibly seen campaigning for the Congress candidates while no senior Congress leader was seen campaigning for the AAP candidates. Both the parties neither issued a joint manifesto nor reached a consensus to share platforms as stated after the finalisation of the coalition.

The Arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and the absence of top leaders during the campaign period also went against the AAP and Congress candidates. The AAP had announced its candidates in the second week of March and had started campaigns accordingly. A couple of weeks later, AAP national Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The development came when its other senior leaders, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain were already in jail in corruption cases. The Supreme Court gave 21 days’ interim bail to Kejriwal for campaigning in general elections but the party could not gain momentum. The BJP was attacking AAP over corruption charges and it is cited as the reason that a large section of AAP votes shifted towards the BJP.

The Resignation of Arvinder Singh Lovely from the post of Delhi Congress President also went against the alliance. Lovely not only raised fingers over formation of alliance while joining the BJP later. Lovely's departure not just derailed Congress' campaign on the ground while it helped BJP to get votes from the Punjabi community. Many former Congress MLAs and Congress councillors had also joined BJP in solidarity with Lovely.