Burger King murder case transferred to anti-terror unit of Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The infamous Burger King shootout case has been transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, official sources said on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, the Southwestern Zone unit of the Special Cell has been tasked with investigating the case and apprehending the four accused, who have been identified.

Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar), was killed in a brazen attack where assailants pumped nearly 40 bullets into him while he was sitting at a table in a Burger King outlet in west Delhi on June 18.

According to sources, the victim Aman was likely deliberately lured to the food outlet as part of a honey-trap.

The woman sitting alongside him, identified as Anu, was present with the deceased Aman until moments before the attackers initiated the shooting spree and fired at least 40 rounds.