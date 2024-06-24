Burger King murder case transferred to anti-terror unit of Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The infamous Burger King shootout case has been transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, official sources said on Monday.
According to a senior police officer, the Southwestern Zone unit of the Special Cell has been tasked with investigating the case and apprehending the four accused, who have been identified.
Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar), was killed in a brazen attack where assailants pumped nearly 40 bullets into him while he was sitting at a table in a Burger King outlet in west Delhi on June 18.
According to sources, the victim Aman was likely deliberately lured to the food outlet as part of a honey-trap.
The woman sitting alongside him, identified as Anu, was present with the deceased Aman until moments before the attackers initiated the shooting spree and fired at least 40 rounds.
Just a day prior, information revealed that she was captured on a CCTV camera at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Railway Station, official sources stated on Sunday.
She could be seen carrying her luggage at the railway station on Thursday in security camera footage while her face was covered with a scarf.
Earlier, she had been recorded on multiple CCTV cameras, including when she was passing through the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of a metro station after tapping her ticket. Other CCTV footage circulating on social media showed the woman ordering food and looking into the surveillance camera.
The police now suspect that she boarded a train bound for Mumbai around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Even the CCTV footage shows her moving swiftly towards the train.
According to sources, the woman is a close aide of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, who had even claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.
Meanwhile, the police said that they have identified the shooters, two of whom are from Rohtak and one from Hisar in Haryana.