No relief for Kejriwal from SC on his plea challenging HC order on stay of his bail

NEW DELHI: No immediate breather for Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, as the vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned his plea, challenging the Delhi High Court's stay order on his bail, to June 26, in Delhi liquor case.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice S V N Bhatti, while refusing to pass any immediate order on Kejriwal's plea, said, "what we propose to do was, let the Delhi HC order come on record and we can keep the case next week. Without the order how do we proceed," the top court said, and adjourned the petition of Kejriwal for hearing on June 26, Wednesday.

It is to be noted that the Delhi HC had reserved the order, on the ED's appeal challenging the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court, and would expected to pronounce it on tomorrow or Wednesday.

During the course of the hearing, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior lawyer for Kejriwal, questioned the Delhi High Court order staying the granting of bail on the first day of hearing.

"Why can’t the CM be free till the High Court gives its order. Counsel says CM has a bail order in his favour and he is not a flight risk," he said.

Seeking immediate reversal of the HC order, Singhvi said that if the HC can pass an order at 10:30 am without seeing the (trial court) order, then why cannot the SC also stay the HC order without the judgment.

To it, the apex court told him, if the HC did a mistake, why should we repeat it?

Singhvi further pointed out that the HC order was passed without any reasons, and prejudiced the matter. We had given a compilation of 10 judgments of SC that the bail once granted cannot be stayed without special reasons. "The HC order is wrong, and thereby the SC should immediately look into it," he argued.