Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal's appeal against Delhi HC's bail stay in liquor case today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday would hear the appeal filed by Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal challenging the Friday's Delhi High Court's order staying his bail, in the Delhi liquor case.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice S V N Bhatti would hear today Kejriwal's appeal. The matter is listed as item number 44 in the bench, so it is expected that the matter would likely come up for hearing at around 12pm.

Delhi High Court's Vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, had on Friday stayed the trial court's order of granting Kejriwal the bail and reserved the judgement on the ED's appeal, and said that he would pass the order on ED's stay appeal in 2-3 days, and might be on Tuesday, June 25.

So this has prompted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor, Kejriwal to move the top court on Sunday challenging the HC's stay on his bail.

Kejriwal's legal team told this newspaper that they would mention the matter on June 24, Monday, before a vacation bench of the top court and would seek urgent listing and hearing in the case. "We have filed an appeal in the top court challenging the HC order of staying the bail of Kejriwal," lawyer Sanjeeev Nasiar, legal team member of Kejriwal told TNIE.

It is to be noted that the Delhi HC judge Justice Jain had on Friday said that he would likely pass the order in the ED's appeal challenging the trial court's order, of granting bail to Kejriwal, likely on June 25, Tuesday.

The HC order was a big setback for Kejriwal.