Excise policy case: Kejriwal moves SC against HC's interim stay on bail order in ED case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday approached the Supreme Court challenging Friday's Delhi High Court order that stayed his bail in the Delhi liquor case.

The Delhi High Court's Vacation Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain had on Friday stayed the trial court's order granting Kejriwal bail and reserved judgment on the ED's appeal, stating he would pass the order in 2-3 days, possibly on Tuesday, June 25.

This prompted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Kejriwal to move the top court on Sunday challenging the HC's stay on his bail.

Kejriwal's legal team told this newspaper that they would mention the matter on June 24, Monday, before a vacation bench of the top court and seek urgent listing and hearing in the case. "We have filed an appeal in the top court challenging the HC order staying the bail of Kejriwal," lawyer Sanjeev Nasiar, a member of Kejriwal's legal team, told TNIE.

It is to be noted that Justice Jain had on Friday indicated he would likely pass the order in the ED's appeal challenging the trial court's bail order on June 25, Tuesday. The HC order was a significant setback for Kejriwal.