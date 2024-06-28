Delhi Transport Corporation deploys team to prevent buses getting stuck in waterlogged roads

NEW DELHI: The Transport department has deployed officials from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at all waterlogging prone areas including the underpasses to prevent buses from getting stuck there, officials said.

"In view of the heavy rains in Delhi, DTC teams have been deployed at all the places and underpasses where there is a possibility of waterlogging, so that Delhi government buses do not get stuck in waterlogging," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The development has come after many roads and underpasses were inundated with rainwater due to heavy rains which lashed the city on Friday morning.

The waterlogging led to a flood-like situation causing authorities to close down many routes to control the traffic. The Pragati Maidan tunnel has also been closed until further notice as it was filled with waist-deep water, Delhi Traffic Police alerted.

The situation has caused a major disruption in vehicular movement. Areas of heavy vehicle flow like NH-24. Visuals coming from various parts of the city show several areas inundated with water, leading to long traffic jams which affected commuters, especially, office goers.