Set-up emergency control room, call back officials on leave, L-G orders in eventuality of excessive rainfall in Delhi

Besides, the L-G has ordered the agencies to ask all senior officers on leave to report back on duty immediately. He also instructed that leave is to be sanctioned for the next two months.

The instructions were issued during an emergency meeting Saxena held to review the response and preparedness by all departments to handle waterlogging and possible flood-like situation in Delhi.

Raj Niwas officials said that during the meeting, it was revealed by the officers that the desilting works had yet not been completed and the Flood Control Order had yet not been issued by the Delhi government, to which L-G has taken a serious view.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been asked to regularly be in touch with their counterparts in Haryana and upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh to assess rainfall levels and assess discharges from Hathnikund barrage

"The Power department to ensure that DISCOMS take preventive measures to ensure that there are no naked wires prone to short circuit in their jurisdiction. All static pumps of PWD, I&FC, MCD, DDA and NDMC be tested and made functional with a matrix of field staff deployed for energizing pumps on a 24x7 basis. Mobile pumps must be utilized as and when required. Additional pumps should be procured and deployed in low lying areas, particularly unauthorized colonies historically prone to waterlogging and underpasses and tunnels," the instructions read further.