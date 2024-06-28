Sudden downpour paralyses Delhi; emergency control room opened, labourers trapped after wall collapse

DELHI: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Delhi on Friday. The collapse of Terminal-1 at Delhi airport claimed one life and injured six people. In southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, at least three laborers were trapped in a mud slush. Meanwhile, MPs took to social media to report their flooded houses.

The heavy downpour paralysed New Delhi, causing extensive disruption and widespread chaos across the capital.

The intense rainfall resulted in significant traffic jams, widespread flooding, and severe waterlogging in numerous low-lying areas.

Commuters, especially office workers, faced prolonged delays and were often forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi municipality quickly initiated evacuation procedures for thousands of residents in flood-prone zones and rerouted traffic from key arterial roads to manage congestion.

Authorities established 44 relief camps equipped with basic necessities and deployed 27 ambulances along with additional medical teams on standby. To support rescue and relief efforts, 18 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were mobilized with essential equipment.

L-G VK Saxena ordered a 24x7 emergency control room staffed by senior officials from civic agencies, DDA, irrigation and flood control, PWD, and Delhi Police. Senior officials have been asked to return from leave. Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Flood control department has been asked to regularly be in touch with their counterparts in Haryana and upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh to assess rainfall levels and assess discharges from Hathnikund barrage.

Meanwhile, All 7 Members of Parliament from Delhi have been instructed by the BJP's Delhi state unit leadership to remain on the ground during the monsoon season and ensure that the water is cleared from all roads and areas where there is waterlogging.

Delhi government is settin-up a 24-hour control room at the PWD headquarters to oversee the waterlogging situation. Additionally, the government has launched a WhatsApp chatbot (number: 8130188222) and a helpline (number: 1800110093) for residents to report waterlogging issues effectively.

The government is working to restore the raw water supply from the Wazirabad barrage to Okhla, ensuring the continuity of essential services such as water tankers.

While the heavy rain provided much-needed relief from the oppressive heat by significantly lowering temperatures, it also exposed the inadequacies in the city's infrastructure.