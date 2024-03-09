Bend It like Bollywood

Bend it like Bebo or stretch tall like Deepika Padukone... We know these Bollywood ladies make yoga look so glam on Instagram. However, Anshuka Parwani, the one who gets them to push their limits during training sessions, makes sure all these divas get the asanas right. A sought-after celebrity yoga instructor, Parwani is the reason behind the fit beauties.

She was a national gold medal-winning swimmer, a commercial pilot, and a girl with dreams... She recalls that, as a kid, she was ‘put in the pool’ to strengthen her lungs and counter asthma. Growing up, she loved the adrenaline of flying a plane until life decided to throw a curveball. A near-fatal accident changed the course of her life. She sustained multiple injuries, leaving her medically unfit to continue her commercial flying journey.

This caused her to be in bed for almost eight months. Seeing the impact of the incident, not just physically but mentally, Parwani’s mother led her into yoga along with physiotherapy. Probably a decision that changed her life. “The decision was to do yoga not only for me but also to spread it to as many people as I could. Yoga came to me at one of my lowest phases in life. Yoga is truly magical, and I experienced how it changed my life. That was a pivotal moment,” says the yoga and holistic wellness expert.