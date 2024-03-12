Fear, uncertainty loom over Shaheen Bagh residents a day after CAA notification

NEW DELHI: Fear and uncertainty loomed over the residents of southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, a day after the Centre notified the rules of CAA.

The CAA, enacted by Parliament in 2019, aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

With the recent notification of the rules, persecuted non-Muslim migrants "Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians" from these nations are now eligible for Indian nationality.

Locals in the area said they feel the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could adversely impact the Muslim population.

On the first day of Ramadan, the area was peaceful, with men clad in kurta-pyjama and skull caps, heading to the local mosque for the afternoon prayers.