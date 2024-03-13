Fear and uncertainty loom over Shaheen Bagh residents

NEW DELHI: The implementation of the CAA rules has reignited tensions among the residents of Shaheen Bagh, who probably feel disillusioned by what they perceive as the government’s disregard for their protests.

Shaheen Bagh became the epicentre of the protest against the government four years ago when the citizenship law was amended. Despite Delhi experiencing severe cold days in December, the women sat on an indefinite protest.

The protest lasted for around 4 months until COVID hit the country, and the protestors finally dispersed.