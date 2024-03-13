Fear and uncertainty loom over Shaheen Bagh residents

NEW DELHI: The implementation of the CAA rules has reignited tensions among the residents of Shaheen Bagh, who probably feel disillusioned by what they perceive as the government’s disregard for their protests.
Shaheen Bagh became the epicentre of the protest against the government four years ago when the citizenship law was amended. Despite Delhi experiencing severe cold days in December, the women sat on an indefinite protest.
The protest lasted for around 4 months until COVID hit the country, and the protestors finally dispersed.
With the government implementing the CAA on Tuesday, the police have intensified security. More than 300 security personnel have been deployed in the Shaheen Bagh area, including outside JMI university, after a group of students protested on Monday night against the implementation of CAA.
Yusuf, a resident of the area, voiced the prevailing sentiment of fear and uncertainty while speaking to this newspaper. He said that the government is trying to push them aside.
A local shopkeeper named Ahmed echoed Yusuf’s sentiments, expressing anger and disappointment over the Centre’s decision. “We refuse to comply with this directive,” he asserted, highlighting the prevailing sense of helplessness among the residents.
However, despite strong resentment, it is highly unlikely that people would stage a protest at Shaheen Bagh.