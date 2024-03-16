Excise policy: Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal in case against him for skipping ED summons

NEW DELHI: In a partial relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a city court on Saturday in its order granted him bail in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy.

However, even as the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to Kejriwal, in coming days, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor would have a tough time fighting the case filed in various courts, clubbing with the fact that its several leaders are in jail in the case.

"Offence being bailable, accused, Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," the ACMM said in the order.

Kejriwal had to appear before the courtroom in the case on Saturday, after complying with the ACMM Court's order, which had directed him to appear before it physically.

The court directed Kejriwal to furnish a bail bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh, before enlarging him on bail.

In the Delhi Excise Policy scam case, the ED, which is the central probe agency in the case, had served him 8 and on all these occasions, he failed to appear before it for questioning.

As a result of which, the ED had to take legal recourse against the AAP leader, to make him available for questioning in the case. Thereby it had moved the court seeking a direction for his production/availability before it.