Why do you not appear before ED: Delhi HC to CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday why is he not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, as it sought the agency’s stand on the AAP leader’s plea challenging the summonses issued against him.

“Why don’t you appear on receiving the summonses? What is preventing you not to attend?” asked the bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging nine summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Delhi High Court, according to its website’s cause list, has scheduled Kejriwal’s plea for hearing on Wednesday, March 20. A division bench consisting of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain will hear the case.

Kejriwal has not responded to any of the summons, arguing that they are unlawful, and has firmly maintained his innocence in the matter, stating, “I have not committed any crime under the Delhi Excise Policy.” Despite the ED summoning him multiple times to probe his alleged role in the liquor scam, the AAP leader has consistently avoided appearing before the agency.