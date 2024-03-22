Delhi HC dismisses Congress' pleas against tax reassessment proceedings

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Congress party's pleas challenging the reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the Income Tax Department.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while pronouncing the verdict, said, "We dismiss the writ petitions."

A detailed order is awaited.

The high court had reserved its order on March 20 on the pleas filed by the political party against the tax reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the authorities for three successive years: 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The party has contested the reassessment proceedings, claiming they were barred by limitation.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Congress party, had submitted that tax reassessment proceedings are barred by limitation and the I-T department could have gone back to a maximum of six assessment years.