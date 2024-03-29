City in constitutional crisis, Kejriwal should quit: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has once again called for the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the ED in connection with the excise policy case, citing a perceived constitutional crisis in the city.

In a press conference on Thursday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Manoj Tiwari emphasized the urgency of the situation asserting that the AAP had the option to appoint a new chief minister from within the party’s ranks after Kejriwal’s arrest.

“Delhi is under a huge constitutional crisis. If you have even scant regard for the people of Delhi who elected you, you could have made anyone (from AAP) chief minister,” Tiwari said.