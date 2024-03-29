City in constitutional crisis, Kejriwal should quit: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has once again called for the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the ED in connection with the excise policy case, citing a perceived constitutional crisis in the city.
In a press conference on Thursday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party MP Manoj Tiwari emphasized the urgency of the situation asserting that the AAP had the option to appoint a new chief minister from within the party’s ranks after Kejriwal’s arrest.
“Delhi is under a huge constitutional crisis. If you have even scant regard for the people of Delhi who elected you, you could have made anyone (from AAP) chief minister,” Tiwari said.
Meanwhile, Sachdeva alleged internal power struggles within the AAP for the position of the chief minister and questioned the legitimacy of governing while in the ED custody.
“Show us one example in the entire world of somebody running the government from jail. If you have any ethics left in you, resign,” he said. He also questioned the rationale behind the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain if functioning from custody was deemed legal.
Responding to concerns about the potential imposition of President’s Rule in Delhi, cabinet minister Atishi dismissed the notion as a political vendetta.
“What is the constitutional provision he is drawing on? The law of the country is very clear. You have the GNCTD Act which clearly states that you cannot be the chief minister if you do not enjoy the majority of the House. These conditions do not apply. So, under what conditions will President’s Rule be imposed?” she questioned.