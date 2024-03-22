CM from jail? Buzz over Kejriwal's successor swirls in Delhi power circles

NEW DELHI: After Arvind Kejriwal who? That’s the debating point within the AAP and outside. The Chief Minister’s arrest by the ED on Thursday came after he failed to appear on 9th summons in the excise policy scam case. The ED has already arrested two AAP heavyweights, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in the case. The buzz is that several leaders are in the race for Kejriwal’s successor.

The ruling AAP was quick to assert that Kejriwal “will continue as the CM from jail and If need be, he will run the government from jail.”