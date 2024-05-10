'Have to save country from dictatorship': Delhi CM Kejriwal as he walks out of Tihar on bail

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.

Addressing a rally, Kejriwal said that the country is being ruled by dictatorial forces and must be saved from these forces to ensure democrarcy.

"I will fight with all my might but need the support of 140 crore people," Kejriwal said.

Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.

The Delhi CM also thanked the Supreme Court judges for granting him interim bail.

Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy.

He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

In a major relief to the AAP national convenor, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.