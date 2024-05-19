Had Sisodia been there, this wouldn't have happened to me: Maliwal

The parliamentarian was allegedly assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar on May 13. Kumar is in police custody for 5 days.

The Delhi Police during a late night hearing on Saturday told the Tees Hazari Court that the CCTV footage that was provided to them by the CM house staff was found to be blank.

The cops also said that Kumar provided them with his mobile phone but did not give away the password. Moreover, the cops alleged that he had already formatted his phone a day back due to some malfunction.

Quoting this news on X, Maliwal said the AAP who once hit streets seeking justice for Nirbhaya is now shielding Kumar.

"There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone?," Maliwal said.