Delhi Police detain AAP workers marching towards BJP headquarters; Section 144 imposed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday detained several workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they marched towards the BJP headquarters in the national capital as part of a planned 'Jail Bharo' protest. The march comes against the backdrop of the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Early on Sunday, hundreds of party workers gathered outside the AAP headquarters at DDU Marg and raised slogans, which ultimately culminated in targeting the BJP-ruled government in the centre.

Addressing party workers and leaders ahead of the protest march, Kejriwal said there will be bigger challenges ahead and asked the cadre to be prepared to face them. The AAP supremo also issued a challenge to PM Modi and the BJP, daring them to "send anyone you want to jail."