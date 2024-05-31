Delhi water crisis: Kejriwal seeks BJP's help; LG blames AAP govt for 'mismanagement'

Atishi appealed to the BJP not to indulge in "dirty politics" and instead ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to release spare water to the national capital, which is grappling with a severe water crisis amid the ongoing heat wave.

"Delhi is grappling with severe heat wave and water shortages. The BJP is indulging in dirty politics at this time. I want to ask the BJP when there is a crisis, is this the time to indulge in politics? Shouldn't we come together?" she said.

"There are BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is the time to come together. This is the time to appeal to your governments in the two states to give extra water to Delhi," the water minister added.

On Thursday, Atishi wrote to the Centre to ensure a provision for the release of spare water from either Uttar Pradesh or Haryana to address the national capital's "unprecedented water crisis".

In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Atishi said there has been a drastic dip in the water level at the Wazirabad barrage during the last few days as Haryana is not releasing the required quantity in the Yamuna.

Later in the day, Lt Governor Saxena issued a video statement, slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's "mismanagement" for the water crisis.

He also alleged that despite "thousands of crores of rupees being spent by the Delhi government in the last 10 years, old pipelines could neither be repaired nor replaced".

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP government.

"For the last few days, the extremely irresponsible attitude of Delhi government is being witnessed. Women, children, elderly and young men today in Delhi are seen risking their lives and running after tankers for a bucket of water."

"Perhaps no one would have imagined that such heart-wrenching scenes would be seen in the country's capital. But, the government is blaming other states for its failures," he said.