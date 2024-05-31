Delhi govt moves SC, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court to seek a direction to Haryana to supply more water to the crisis-hit national capital, sources said on Friday.

The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the water demand in the city has risen significantly due to heatwave conditions, and neighbouring Haryana should be directed to release extra water for a month, they said.

It is the responsibility of all to work towards fulfilling the water needs of Delhi, the city government said, at a time when the national capital has been facing a severe water shortage.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month.

Water Minister Atishi has accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water, adding that it has created a scarcity in the capital. She noted that Delhi is dependent on the Yamuna for its entire water supply, which is released from Haryana.

The statement came after Atishi inspected one of the three water treatment plants situated in Wazirabad on Thursday.

“Today I inspected the water from the Yamuna in the Wazirabad pond. The water level should be at 674 feet. The metre shows that, on Thursday, the water level in Wazirabad pond had come down by more than 3.5 feet from normal. The water level of the Yamuna in Wazirabad is 670.3 feet. Last year, on May 30, the level was at 674.5 feet,” she had said.

(With inputs from PTI)