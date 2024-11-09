DU still plastered with campaign material as Delhi HC holds back DUSU results

NEW DELHI: Even as the fourth hearing regarding the declaration of Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election results is just a couple of days away, some campus areas remain ‘defaced’ with election posters, banners and graffiti.

Be it the poles, walls, traffic signage, or even the popular hangout spot near the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, were found heavily plastered with the campaign materials

After almost one-and-half months of HC’s order, DU apparently is still not in a position to claim that it is 100% free from defacement.

Notably, the counting of votes were delayed for the first time in the history of DUSU elections due to the extreme violation of election guidelines by the candidates, exceeding the prescribed budget limit and significantly defacing public properties. The campuses were swamped with posters and extravagant banners, even though strict rules clearly banned using such materials.

The Delhi High Court, on September 26, ordered counting of votes would only take place when all the defacement of properties is cleaned.

Delhi University, in a an official statement dated October 26, said, “It has been found that more than 90% of the colleges, departments, institutions, centres have made their campus free from any defacement.”

Honey Bagga, National Secretary NSUI said that “From Chattra Marg to wall of democracy (DU north campus), is nearly spotless. Even the South campus is entirely cleaned.”