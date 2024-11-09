DU still plastered with campaign material as Delhi HC holds back DUSU results

NEW DELHI: Even as the fourth hearing regarding the declaration of Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election results is just a couple of days away, some campus areas remain ‘defaced’ with election posters, banners and graffiti.
Be it the poles, walls, traffic signage, or even the popular hangout spot near the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, were found heavily plastered with the campaign materials
After almost one-and-half months of HC’s order, DU apparently is still not in a position to claim that it is 100% free from defacement.
Notably, the counting of votes were delayed for the first time in the history of DUSU elections due to the extreme violation of election guidelines by the candidates, exceeding the prescribed budget limit and significantly defacing public properties. The campuses were swamped with posters and extravagant banners, even though strict rules clearly banned using such materials.
The Delhi High Court, on September 26, ordered counting of votes would only take place when all the defacement of properties is cleaned.
Delhi University, in a an official statement dated October 26, said, “It has been found that more than 90% of the colleges, departments, institutions, centres have made their campus free from any defacement.”
Honey Bagga, National Secretary NSUI said that “From Chattra Marg to wall of democracy (DU north campus), is nearly spotless. Even the South campus is entirely cleaned.”
Meanwhile, Harsh Attri, ABVP Delhi secretary, shared that even before the high court’s October 26 order, ABVP candidates and volunteers were actively cleaning up defacement during election rallies.
“I personally checked the campus today. Any remaining defacement was promptly addressed. The HC is expected to hear the case on the 11th and if the petitioner or anyone else points out any new issues before the hearing, we will make sure those areas are cleaned too. We encourage everyone to help us by reporting any further defacement so we can take swift action,” he added.
However certain improvements are also evident on the premises of DU, with much of the previously defaced material removed or painted over on public properties.
One of the DU students, Karnika Sharma said, “The gap between the official report and the reality on the ground raises a few eyebrows, especially when you see high-traffic areas like North Campus still covered in posters. As the cleanup continues, it seems the work is far from over, and the effectiveness of these efforts will likely remain under scrutiny.”