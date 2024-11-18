Health Day at COP29 raises alarm over worsening air quality in Delhi

BAKU: On Health Day, at the ongoing COP29 negotiations in Baku, experts raised alarm about the severe air pollution crisis plaguing India's national capital Delhi and the broader South Asia airshed.

Residents in Delhi and surrounding areas are struggling to breathe, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 450 and particulate matter (PM2.5) levels surging to hazardous concentrations.

In a press conference, Aarti Khosla, Director, of Climate Trends, pointed out that the AQI touched 1000 ug/m3 in many parts of Delhi.

"The issue isn’t one pollutant or one source—it’s a complex problem. We need multidisciplinary solutions and swift action, but countries are dragging their feet while millions are at risk," she said.

Delhi’s air quality typically worsens during the winter months, when a mix of stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions, and industrial activity combines with weather conditions such as low wind speeds and temperature inversion, trapping pollutants near the ground. This year has been no different, with satellite imagery revealing a spike in farm fires across Punjab and Haryana.

The health toll of Delhi’s toxic air is enormous. Studies link long-term exposure to PM2.5 to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes, and adverse birth outcomes.

Dr Arvind Kumar, a prominent chest surgeon, called air pollution an “invisible killer.”

“It infiltrates every breath we take, triggering asthma in children, causing lung cancer, and even contributing to cognitive decline. Yet, we lack the concerted political effort needed to phase out fossil fuels and prioritize clean energy. Without urgent action, we’re sacrificing health and our future,” he said.

Delhi’s crisis is emblematic of a broader regional issue. The Indo-Gangetic airshed, shared by countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, faces similar challenges, making cross-border collaboration essential.

Enkhun Byambadorj, Co-Founder of Breathe Mongolia, noted, “Air pollution knows no borders. Yet, our collective inaction continues to compromise the lungs of children and future generations.”