Air pollution in North India a 'national emergency', MPs must discuss ways to end crisis: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Asserting that air pollution in North India is a "national emergency", Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged fellow MPs to come together in the upcoming Parliament session and discuss how the nation can end this crisis once and for all.

He said the air pollution crisis needs a collective national response, not political blame games.

Gandhi shared a video on X in which he is discussing the air pollution issue with environmentalist Vimlendu Jha at the India Gate here.

In his post along with the video, the Congress leader said air pollution in North India is a national emergency -- a public health crisis that is stealing our children's future and suffocating the elderly, and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives.

"The poorest among us suffer the most, unable to escape the toxic air that surrounds them. Families are gasping for clean air, children are falling sick and millions of lives are being cut short. Tourism is declining and our global reputation is crumbling," the former Congress chief said.

"The cloud of pollution covers hundreds of kilometres. Cleaning it up will need major changes and decisive action -- from governments, companies, experts and citizens. We need a collective national response, not political blame games," he added.