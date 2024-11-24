At the height of Delhi’s air pollution, sales of respiratory aids shoot up

The alarming level of Delhi-NCR air pollution has impacted children more than others. A survey report reveals that there was a 40% increase in sales of respiratory medications and aids, such as nebulisers in the national capital, and major buyers were parents.

A coalition of concerned mothers in Delhi, 'Warrior Moms', conducted a survey in collaboration with local chemists at the height of air pollution in Delhi-NCR found that demand for nebulisers, inhalers and other respiratory aids and medications shot up.

It also found that chemists had difficulty maintaining supply chains of respiratory aids.

Warrior Moms is a network of mothers across India demanding clean air and climate action for children.

The report highlighted the emerging community needs and urged policymakers and public stakeholders to consider them while drafting policy.

Across all of Delhi’s zones, over 1/3rd buyers were parents of children, indicating a significant impact of air pollution on the younger population.

Among all surveyed zones, North Delhi recorded the highest daily customer numbers for nebulisers, with approximately 17 purchases for children.

Further, South and Central Delhi showed consistent trends, with roughly 10 parents buying nebulisers for children daily at surveyed chemists.

“These figures emphasize the growing dependency on respiratory aids for managing children's health amidst severe air pollution,” says Bhavreen Kandhari, a member of Warrior Moms.