At the height of Delhi’s air pollution, sales of respiratory aids shoot up

The alarming level of Delhi-NCR air pollution has impacted children more than others. A survey report reveals that there was a 40% increase in sales of respiratory medications and aids, such as nebulisers in the national capital, and major buyers were parents.
A coalition of concerned mothers in Delhi, 'Warrior Moms', conducted a survey in collaboration with local chemists at the height of air pollution in Delhi-NCR found that demand for nebulisers, inhalers and other respiratory aids and medications shot up.
It also found that chemists had difficulty maintaining supply chains of respiratory aids.
Warrior Moms is a network of mothers across India demanding clean air and climate action for children.
The report highlighted the emerging community needs and urged policymakers and public stakeholders to consider them while drafting policy.
Across all of Delhi’s zones, over 1/3rd buyers were parents of children, indicating a significant impact of air pollution on the younger population.
Among all surveyed zones, North Delhi recorded the highest daily customer numbers for nebulisers, with approximately 17 purchases for children.
Further, South and Central Delhi showed consistent trends, with roughly 10 parents buying nebulisers for children daily at surveyed chemists.
“These figures emphasize the growing dependency on respiratory aids for managing children's health amidst severe air pollution,” says Bhavreen Kandhari, a member of Warrior Moms.
Sales of respiratory medications like Asthalin and Levolin inhalers increased 40%, as children experience heightened respiratory distress during peak pollution periods.
Chemists feel that community members were underprepared to manage the scale of these health issues and are looking for both preventive and emergency solutions.
Last week, Delhi-NCR experienced a five-day streak of ‘severe’ air pollution, the longest since December 2021.
During an alarming situation, concerned parents and families started seeking information on preventive and curative options for their children.
“There is an urgent need for stringent air quality policies, improved and uninterrupted access to respiratory aids during this time along with ongoing initiatives to protect the vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of air pollution,” Bhavreenfurther said.
Survey findings
